John Cena Wants to Put Hollywood on Hold for One Last WWE Run

John Cena is willing to delay his Hollywood career if it means one last run in WWE. The Peacemaker actor made a surprise appearance during the WrestleMania 40 main event, aiding Cody Rhodes in finishing his story and winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Cena made a return to WWE last year, as one of the many WWE Superstars feuding with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. Cena wasn't the only WWE Legend to show up in the WrestleMania XL main event, with Undertaker and The Rock also getting involved. WrestleMania 40 ended on a high note, which has Cena excited at the prospect of a final run.

"I'm crossing my fingers, and toes, and my heart, that maybe – maybe just maybe – I can tell the Hollywood World to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last run," John Cena said on the Pat McAfee Show the morning after WrestleMania. The crowd in attendance at WWE World gave those comments a loud applause. "I hope, I don't know. I hope, I'm trying, we'll see what happens," he added. Cena also joked that his record in a WWE ring the last three years hasn't been stellar, to which McAfee quipped that they should send The Miz in as a "slumpbuster."

John Cena squares off against The Rock at WrestleMania 40

John Cena's music hit at WrestleMania 40 after Solo Sikoa attempted to help Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes in the main event. A Samoan Spike and Spear weren't enough to put Cody down, but when Solo and Roman started to go on the offensive again, John Cena's music hit. He reached down to the ring, giving Attitude Adjustment's to Solo and Roman, with Solo getting a second one onto an announce table.

Then, The Rock's music played, and the two rivals stared each other down in the middle of the ring. Cena gave Rock a "You Can't See Me," but fell to a Rock Bottom. Cena would later be among the WWE Superstars to come to the ring to applaud and celebrate Cody Rhodes on dethroning Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed Universal Championship.

The Rock and John Cena faced each other in the main events of WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. At the time, Cena called The Rock out for leaving WWE to go Hollywood, and now Cena is the one that has gone Hollywood, starring in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and the Fast & Furious franchise.

