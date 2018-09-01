John Cena Unveils New Finishing Move in China

John Cena returned to the WWE roster for a live event in Shanghai, China on Saturday.

Cena had been heavily advertised for the big overseas show and had been hyping up his match for a while, noting that he would be debuting a new “sixth move of doom” at the show. He followed through with that promise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cena has often been criticized by fans over the years for his base repertoire consisting of “Five Moves of Doom,” which would be the hip toss, shoulder block, spinout side release power bomb, Five Knuckle Shuffle, and Attitude Adjustment. He called the new move the “Lightning Fist” and used it following an Attitude Adjustment. It was as goofy as it sounds.

Elias was the unfortunate recipient. See for yourself below.

As often happens in pro wrestling, the hype was far more than what actually resulted with the unveiling of the move. Cena had touted his new offensive move earlier this year while working out at the Jackie Chan Training Center.

“With my studies here at the Jackie Chan Training Center, I have been able to work with some students and teachers and modify a skill,” Cena said.

Playing up the influence of the Chinese culture, Cena elaborated, “Not only is this a new maneuver that has a true foundation in Chinese culture which I am very proud of because I’d love to pay respect to my experience here. But [the new move] is extremely powerful so I’m excited to debut something that I’ve learned here so maybe I can take a piece of my Chinese experience back to the ring.”

All of this for a backfist to the face with some theatrics thrown in. John Cena, ever the salesman.

Cena’s next advertised match with WWE will be on October 6th at Super Show-Down in Australia. While his Hollywood career continues to expand, Cena is wrestling less and less. However, he sounds like he will never truly leave the wrestling industry.

Speaking to ESPN earlier this summer, Cena said, “I’m far from done with the WWE. The WWE will always be my home, but in this current state of affairs right now with all this extra cool stuff that’s going on, it’s fun to try. It’s a great time to be able to take a chance and I’m so eternally grateful to the WWE and its audience for bringing me to this point. I realize I’d be nowhere without them and I never forget them. I promise as soon as I have any sort of downtime, like I had when I was at the Greatest Royal Rumble and the string of shows I did before WrestleMania, anytime free time I get will not be free, it will be spent at my home in the WWE.”