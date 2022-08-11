John Cena Seems to Respond to Bray Wyatt's Latest Post About Pro Wrestling

Bray Wyatt returned to Twitter this past weekend for a new message regarding pro wrestling. Loaded with references to the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Rock and The Undertaker, Wyatt wrote, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.

"But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape," he continued. "A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."

He later explained to a commenter that the message wasn't meant to be taken as cryptic, writing, "It's a reminder to myself and others that need reminding just how special this business is. And how lucky we are to have it. Put your microscope and biases aside and read it again."

One person who seemed to respond to the message was John Cena, who has since posted twice on his Instagram in response to Wyatt. As always, the photos have no caption, but one is an outright screenshot of Wyatt's message.

He also posted a photo from his Firefly Fun House Cinematic Match with Wyatt from WrestleMania 36. Cena has since talked about the meaning of that match, which seemingly took a look at every major criticism fans have ever directed toward Cena and his career as WWE's top star for over a decade.

"I've had many experiences and many stories in WWE over my tenure there, and a lot of it has been embracing conflict and embracing the tale of good versus evil," he told Sports Illustrated in 2020. "This isn't the first time I've done something like this. For the viewing audience, it was the first time they'd seen a cinematic depiction of this, but this isn't the first time that we've seen a conflicted John Cena character. As with all the opportunities I get in WWE, I never try to be complacent and I always like to push the envelope. This was an instance where we could do just that, and I think we put forth a product that certainly got people's attention and got people talking."