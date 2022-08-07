Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry

Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.

"But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape," he continued. "A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."

The opening line is a direct reference to Cody Rhodes, who tweeted out "Wrestling is a love story," shortly after he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins. The tweet also referenced the budget cuts that resulted in well over 100 WWE wrestlers losing their jobs since the start of the pandemic, The Undertaker, AEW President Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor, Kane becoming the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, The Rock, Ric Flair and the various pro wrestling programs that run two (or in Raw's case, three) hours every week.

Wyatt was also quick to respond to a few critics — "It's not meant to be cryptic. It's a reminder to myself and others that need reminding just how special this business is. And how lucky we are to have it. Put your microscope and biases aside and read it again. #DooDoo"

If you can’t read, have an adult explain what it says to you. — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) August 7, 2022

