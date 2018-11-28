John Cena Looks to Be Out of ‘Total Bellas’ Next Season

Total Bellas will kick off Season 4 in early 2019, and it looks like John Cena won’t be around.

Premier January 13, Total Bellas fourth installment will feature the normal cast of Daniel Bryan, Brie Bella, and Nikki Bella. However, instead of sharing the camera with Cena, part of the new season will be dedicated to Nikki enjoying the single life.

In a statement with E!, WWE gave a full, Cena-less preview for the upcoming season.

LOS ANGELES — The Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan are back with an all-new season of Total Bellas, premiering Sunday, Jan. 13, at 9/8 C on E!. The new season of Total Bellas will follow Nikki Bella as she moves forward with her new life as a single woman and dips her toe back in the dating pool for the first time in almost a decade, allowing Brie to play matchmaker and set her up on dates. The Superstar twins return to the ring with renewed focus and fervor to begin the road to WWE’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution. Brie and Bryan discuss expanding their family, but with both of them back to in-ring competition and away from Birdie, they must decide if now is the right time to add another baby into the mix. Season 4 of Total Bellas gets underway as Nikki, seeking a change, spontaneously decides she wants to move to Los Angeles, but these plans are put on hold when WWE asks Brie and Nikki to compete at Evolution. Nikki decides to plant her roots in San Diego where she can train with Brie for WWE’s historic event. Meanwhile, Brie and Bryan talk about trying for baby number two, but Brie has reservations she isn’t sharing with her husband. Tune in to the Season 4 premiere Sunday, Jan. 13, and catch the Season 8 finale of Total Divas tonight at 9/8 C on E!.

Cena’s absence isn’t terribly surprising as he and Bella have been broken up for several months. However, that relationship has not stopped making headlines as their split was subject to plenty of scrutiny. Some believe that their breakup was a publicity stunt to juice Season 3 of Total Bellas, while many think the split was real.

Bellas has given dozens of interviews on the matter, but during a chat with Cosmopolitan, she shed light on some of the struggles she endured while dating Cena.

“I lost for so many years,” she said. “That was all my fault. I’m the one who forgot about me. I have realized now to truly have a happy life, you have to give yourself so much love first and work on you in any way you can.”

“We’re both are at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore,” she said. “We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.”

Reading Cena and Bella’s relationship from the outside has proven to be tricky. Although both maintain they’re single, Bella posted a photo of her and Cena in a hot tub in a retrospective Instagram post. Before that Cena and Bella were seen together in October during WWE’s trip to Australia. But for now, we’ll just have to take their word for it.