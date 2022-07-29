Johnny Gargano Makes Surprise Appearance During Impact Wrestling's Alex Shelley Tribute

Tonight's Impact Wrestling had a surprise in store for fans of Johnny Gargano, as the former WWE NXT star popped up during a video package honoring Alex Shelley. Several stars revealed how influential Shelley was to their careers and what he's meant to the industry, and Gargano echoed similar sentiments. It was surprising to see Gargano during an episode of Impact, even just on video, as he hasn't actually revealed where he intends to go when he does return to wrestling. Impact is one of several destinations mentioned for a possible Gargano debut, but while we wait for that to happen, you can check out his message to Shelley in the video below.

In the video, Gargano said "In my opinion, Alex Shelley is one of the most underrated, most influential wrestlers of this generation. There are a lot of guys on television currently that would not be in the position they are in without the influence of Alex Shelley."

During a previous interview with ComicBook Nation, Gargano revealed he did have a date in mind for his wrestling return, but it isn't set in stone, and most of his energy was focused on being a new father.

"I do, I do, but I always leave the caveat of I'll revisit it when the little rascal is here in three weeks because that could change everything," Gargano said. "Like I could be like 'oh I'm going to come back in April, but then he gets here and then I'm like 'I don't know, maybe I'll wait a couple more months. Like it's one of those things where I'm leaving it open-ended. I have a time frame in my head when I want to come back. When I feel I should come back, but it's one of those things where...we'll just see how things go."

Fans are eager to see Gargano return to the ring, whether that be in Impact, AEW, or even WWE. Some even think he could show up in WWE sooner than later thanks to Triple H now being in charge of WWE Creative, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Where do you want to see Gargano show up when he returns to wrestling? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!