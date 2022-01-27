Johnny Gargano Already Has a Time Frame in Mind for Wrestling Return

Johnny Gargano has closed the book on the WWE NXT chapter of his career, and now fans are looking ahead to where Gargano shows up next. Some were hoping he would be revealed as the latest All Elite Wrestling signing on tonight’s episode. of AEW Dynamite, while others hope he will make a surprise appearance in this weekend’s Royal Rumble. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Gargano on the latest episode of the ComicBook Nation podcast, and during our conversation, we asked if he already had a date in mind for his wrestling return. Turns out he does, but with a baby on the way, he is leaving himself some room for that to change.

“I do, I do, but I always leave the caveat of I’ll revisit it when the little rascal is here in three weeks because that could change everything,” Gargano said. “Like I could be like ‘oh I’m going to come back in April, but then he gets here and then I’m like ‘I don’t know, maybe I’ll wait a couple more months. Like it’s one of those things where I’m leaving it open-ended. I have a time frame in my head when I want to come back. When I feel I should come back, but it’s one of those things where…we’ll just see how things go.”

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Gargano admits he already misses certain aspects of wrestling, but he also needed to take a real physical and mental break from it.

“So I miss certain aspects of it (wrestling),” Gargano said. “So I’ve tried to take kind of a complete break. I’m still a wrestling fan, so I still watch things and I still read things. I’m so used to being busy because I’ve been on for 15 years, 16 years where I’ve just been continuously going. And I’ve been extraordinarily lucky to where I haven’t had any major injuries. So I’ve just been going constantly. If you look at my NXT run, especially, I was on television pretty consistently for like six years. And I’m very lucky to say that. But as far as now having time to step out of the bubble and reassess things, and especially now with the baby on the way, it felt like the perfect time to be able to give myself not just a physical break, but also a mental break on all of this stuff and just kind of dip my toes in other things as well.”

