Watch: Jon Moxley Announces He’ll Compete in New Japan’s G1 Climax

After easily winning the opening match of New Japan’s Dominion event on Sunday, AEW star Jon Moxley announced that he wants in on the company’s most prestigious tournament, the G1 Climax.

“I bring a message from Cincinnati, Ohio. Jon Moxley, international purveyor of violence, gentleman and all around sick son of a b—, Jon Moxley wants in the G1,” Moxley said after defeating Shota Umino.

Videos by ComicBook.com

❗️❗️❗️ “Jon Moxley wants in the G1.” ❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/3iYzrz2kfM — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) June 9, 2019

Even though he’s only working with New Japan until All Elite Wrestling’s television deal with TNT starts up, the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose has already made himself at home in Japan’s top promotion. Earlier in the week Moxley made his debut for the company, defeating Juice Robinson to become the new IWGP United States Champion.

For those who don’t know, the G1 Climax is an infamously grueling round robin tournament. The competition takes 20 wrestlers, divides them into two pools of 10, has each wrestler face every other competitor in their respective pool and attempt to earn the most points via victories. The winner of each block will face each other in the final round, and the prize for winning the tournament is a title shot against the reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion in the main event of the Wrestle Kingdom event at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on January 4.

Thus far Moxley, former WWE Superstar Kenta (Hideo Itami) and Shingo Takagi have all announced their participation in this year’s tournament. Previous tournament winners include Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito and Shinsuke Nakamura.

After debuting at Double or Nothing back in late May, Moxley will compete in his first AEW match at the upcoming Fyter Fest event on June 29. In his wildly-popular interview with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Moxley stated he felt his AEW debut was more important than winning the WWE Championship back in 2016.

“It was a great feeling, probably the best feeling of my career,” he said. “It was the inverse of being uncomfortable in your own shoes, your so comfortable your almost not used to it. I had to get my bearings a little bit. It’s like putting on a well fitting pair of pants. Definitely the highlight of my career thus far.”

Photo: Twitter/@NJPWglobal