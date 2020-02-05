Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Cuts a Promo While Wearing the WWE Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs held their victory parade in downtown Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday for winning Super Bowel LIV this past weekend. The parade culminated in a fan rally, where various players traded around a microphone and thanked the many fans that had cheered them on throughout the season. At one point All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce got the microphone, who was still wearing the custom WWE Championship title the company had sent the team earlier this week. His “promo” felt right out of the wrestling world, as he opened up with “Can You Dig It?” and let out a “Wooo!” at one point.

Check out the full promo below.

Let’s just say that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t hold anything back during the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade Wednesday. #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsKingdomParade pic.twitter.com/CNhBUvqBor — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

“I don’t know if you see this belt, but man this belt’s got something on it. It’s got the heavyweight champions of the world, baby!” Kelce said.

Triple H unveiled the title, complete with special side plates, on Monday.

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/hF3jtR1WCB — Triple H (@TripleH) February 3, 2020

It wasn’t long until Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes got his hands on it.

The belt made it in time for tomorrow 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bIR5aXIVV9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2020

Back in 2014 the company awarded its first custom championship to the San Francisco Giants for winning that year’s World Series. Since then its been given to franchises and athletes for winning events like the Super Bowel, the NBA Finals, the Home Run Derby, the US Open and the Stanley Cup, just to name a few.

