Kazuchika Okada Teases a Rematch With AEW's Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson managed to beat Kazuchika Okada in the main event of this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, forcing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion to submit to a modified LeBell Lock despite wrestling the final 10 minutes of the match with a broken arm. And while Danielson has been out of action ever since in order to recover from the injury, "The Rainmaker" is now turning his attention to the G1 Climax 33 tournament that kicks off later this week. Okada gave an interview with Tokyo Sports this week in which he hyped up both the tournament and a possible rematch with "The American Dragon."

"I don't think it's right for me to play the card that everyone was so excited about (the original match)," Okada said (translated from Japanese via Google). "I think I'll win even if I have to break two of my arms. I hope I can do it at the right time."

"On the contrary, I'm fired up (about the G1)," Okada said. "I can't say I'm glad I lost, but I'm fired up. It was Brian who reminded me of my hunger. Thanks to you."

Okada has previously won the G1 four times, including the past two tournaments. This year he'll be in the tournament's B Block, which also includes Yoshi-Hashi, Taichi, Kenta, The Great-O-Khan, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo and Will Ospreay. Okada holds a 6-1 record over Ospreay, with the past three matches being victories over "The Aerial Assassin" at back-to-back Wrestle Kingdom shows and the finals of last year's G1 tournament. However, Ospreay is still one of the favorites to win the tournament this year after finally defeating Kenny Omega to win back the IWGP United States Championship at Forbidden Door.

When do you think a rematch between Okada and Danielson might happen? Would it be in an AEW ring again or over in New Japan? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

