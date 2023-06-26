AEW Forbidden Door: Bryan Danielson Forces Kazuchika Okada to Submit

Bryan Danielson forced Kazuchika Okada to submit in the main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday night, trapping him in a modified LeBell Lock. Danielson's right arm had been weakened to a point where he couldn't fully lock in the submission, but he managed to use his good arm and legs to contort "The Rainmaker's" body to a point where he had no choice but to tap.

The match was heavily promoted as two men battling for the right to call themselves "The Best Wrestler in the World," and the victory will likely give Danielson bragging rights for the foreseeable future. He told Sports Illustrated earlier this week that a match with "The Rainmaker" was something he wanted since his days in WWE.

"I wanted this match for so long without ever thinking it was a possibility. I started watching him while I was in WWE, but there was no place to go work where that match would ever be possible. Then AEW started. That's why this is so special to me. I wanted it for so long, and it's now actually going to happen," Danielson said.

"The American Dragon" will also likely return to the faction war between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite. Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Tomohiro Ishii and Eddie Kingston were able to pick up a 10-man tag match victory earlier in the night against Jon Moxley & co., but by the end it was clear that nothing had been settled between the two groups.

