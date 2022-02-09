Another Sign That Keith Lee Might Be Heading to AEW

AEW has a new signee arriving on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and reports broke earlier this week that there’s a good chance it could be Keith Lee. The former NXT Champion had the 90-day “No Compete” clause on his WWE contract expire last week, freeing him up to sign anywhere he’d like. Days after he and Mia Yim officially tied the knot, Yim posted a photo of the pair on a beach, indicating that the pair were on their honeymoon. But Twitter users were quick to point out that neither Yim’s hair nor Lee’s beard in the beach photo matches how they looked at their wedding from this past weekend.

It was also pointed out that Yim’s appearance was nearly identical to vacation photos from a trip the pair took back in 2020. It’s possible Yim posted the photo in order to trick fans into thinking there’s no way Lee would be the one to debut tonight.

AEW president Tony Khan has been hard at work promoting the surprise debut, hyping it up in various interviews. He told TV Insider this week, “I’m going to promise the fans we’ll have a great ‘Forbidden Door’ moment in the show for an episode that also includes Hangman Page defending the world title against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match. It’s a huge night. One of the headline moments and one of the most anticipated moments will be the reveal — who signed a contract with AEW. There has been a lot of speculation. People are anticipating the big reveal. I’m looking forward to it.”

“I try to listen to the fans and pay attention to audience feedback,” he later added regarding fan expectations. “I think it helps because it gives me some idea of what the fans in a larger sense want to see. Different fans have different ideas about the different wrestlers they like. You can gauge the excitement around a certain wrestler or match or moment. I believe people will get very excited about the debut of this new signing is. This is somebody wrestling fans really respond to.”