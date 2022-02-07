Report: Is Keith Lee Heading to AEW?

Keith Lee officially became a free agent last week after the 90-day “No Compete” clause following his WWE release expired. The former NXT Champion has been teasing what his next move will be on social media over the past few weeks and many fans believe he’ll eventually land in All Elite Wrestling. Dave Meltzer confirmed on this week’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Lee and AEW officials have had discussions and that the two sides were “pretty close” on coming to terms on a deal.

“I know they’ve been talking to Keith Lee, I know that they were pretty close with Keith Lee if it’s not already a done deal. It probably is a done deal. I don’t know that ‘officially’, but that’s kind of been the word going around,” Meltzer said (h/t WrestleTalk).

The speculation regarding Lee began ramping up last week when Tony Khan started teasing a new free agent signing, one that will debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite and face Isiah Kassidy in a qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at next month’s Revolution pay-per-view.,

The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

Sean Ross Sapp added on Fightful Select that “talent is unanimously speculating [the new signee is] Keith Lee.” He later added, “Those that we spoke to in AEW upon free agency initially weren’t sold that Keith Lee would be coming to AEW, but that many discussions regarding the possibility seemed to grow optimistically as time went on. Despite the speculation regarding Lee, nobody we talked to had been given any particular indication that it’s him.”

Lee was seen by many as a can’t-miss prospect and a future main eventer for WWE, but his run on the main roster was hobbled after he suffered from heart inflammation after testing positive for COVID-19, which kept him out of action from February through July 2021. Shortly after his return he was slowly reintroduced with the new nickname “Bearcat,” but by the end of November he was gone from the company. If Lee were to sign with AEW, he’d be the fifth former NXT Champion to do so alongside Andrade El Idolo, PAC, Malakai Black and Adam Cole.

“Through Victory… My Chains are Broken,” Lee wrote last week after his 90-day clause expired. “Time…. has freed me. And now… the Force shall guide me.”