How Batman Helped Kenny Omega Improve His Wrestling Matches

Kenny Omega revealed in a new interview with Renee Paquette this week that superhero cartoons helped him improve his wrestling matches. While on The Sessions, Omega talked about wanting to improve the storytelling in his matches and brought up how shows like Batman: The Animated Series had a particular structure to each of their episodes and would use a variety of villains instead of always pitting "The Caped Crusader" against The Joker.

"I was getting matches around 18 minutes to 25-ish. Then for the big ones that's anywhere from 30 to 50 to an hour. But the main ones are like 20-ish. So I thought how can I study for this? How can I improve myself? Can I take nods from anything around me? I began to study weekly cartoons, specifically superhero cartoons." Omega explained (h/t SEScoops). "Because an episode lasts about 21 minutes long. There's a beginning, there's a middle, there's an end. The hero gets put into peril at some point. Every week there's probably a new villain featured.

"For example, Batman cannot fight the Joker every week. It's not always going to be that serious. There's not always going to be that. 'Oh my goodness, the world may end' moment. Sometimes he has to fight the Riddler. Sometimes he has to fight Mr. Freeze or Clayface. How do you make all those instances, How do you make all of those altercations interesting? How do you make them feel like they mean something? How do you make them different from one another? Sometimes you can elicit other emotions. Even though you are supposed to be taken as this incredible superhero. Someone that's larger than life. Someone who is supposed to be one of the best at doing what you do. So I have found that specifically Batman cartoons, Justice League, they really helped a lot," he continued.

AEW Revolution 2023 Card