Kenny Omega Addresses WWE Rumors

The professional wrestling free agent scene is about to heat up. Just one year after former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes defected from the company he helped start to join WWE, multiple more crucial AEW contracts are set to expire relatively soon. Among those is Kenny Omega, an AEW original and the longest-reigning world champion in the promotion's short history. Omega's deal actually expired earlier this month, but AEW extended it due to the time he missed from injury. It's unclear as to how long Omega is currently on AEW's books for, but it was noted that it would be until November at the absolute latest.

While AEW has retained Omega for now, the Best Bout Machine's long-term future remains uncertain. Combine that with whispers that Omega is "open-minded" about going to WWE one day, and it's clear that all options are on the table.

When asked by Renee Paquette if he wanted to comment on the WWE rumors, Omega responded by emphasizing his remaining goals in professional wrestling revolve around helping the next generation.

"Sometimes, the first thing that pops into your mind is probably how you really feel. The first thing that came into my mind wasn't a title, wasn't some kind of accolade. I feel like whatever I can contribute to wrestling, I want to be able to help people in the next generation realize their potential as quick as possible or quicker than I was able to," Omega said on The Sessions (h/t Fightful). "If I can help give anyone advice or push them into a certain direction that can lead to something good for them, career-wise, down the road, that is where I like to see myself. I don't feel like I have too many goals or aspirations of my own anymore."

Omega is currently one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions alongside the Young Bucks. This is his third championship in AEW, as he previously reigned with both the AEW Tag and AEW World Titles. His defeats in the company have been few and far between thus far, as his most notable singles losses have come against Pac, Hangman Page, and Jon Moxley.

Outside of Tony Khan's promotion, Omega recently returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling for a long-awaited program with Will Ospreay. He defeated Ospreay to capture the IWGP United States Championship this past January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in what is rumored to be just the first in a trilogy of matches.

"As the checklist started to fill up, and I'm so thankful and grateful that I was able to [achieve those things], it became so much less about me," Omega continued. "I know that I'm breaking down and I know there are people that have 10-15 years on me and they can much easier, and with much less of a struggle, get to where I am today and maybe I can save them some mental anguish or being away from their family a couple more years if I can help them. That's the position I feel I'm in right now."

Omega and the Bucks defend the AEW Trios Titles against the House of Black this Sunday at AEW Revolution.