AEW: Chris Jericho Teases "Really Exciting" Plans With Kenny Omega

All Elite Wrestling is going international. Tony Khan's young promotion made its first venture outside of the United States at the end of 2022, bringing episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage to Toronto. That Canadian debut was headlined by Chris Jericho, a Winnipeg native, but was short one of AEW's top stars from the great white north. At the time of the Toronto show, Kenny Omega was still under suspension for his involvement in the AEW All Out locker room fight. Since then, Omega and tag partners the Young Bucks have returned to action, recapturing the AEW World Trios Titles in the process.

While it's uncertain if Omega and the Bucks will still be champions come AEW's next Canadian show, the Best Bout Machine will very much be on the card. The March 14th edition of AEW Dynamite will emanate from Jericho and Omega's hometown of Winnipeg.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Jericho reminded listeners that even though AEW has yet to host a show from the city, Winnipeg is a very important place to the company.

"I was just talking about a show we have coming up in Winnipeg, and the crux of AEW basically started from three guys in Winnipeg. Tokyo Dome; Jericho vs. Omega, that was basically brokered by Don Callis," Jericho said. "Here we are, going back to Winnipeg, Jericho and Omega, there is a little bit of a legend between us, we have to be involved in some way."

Jericho wouldn't reveal exactly how he and Omega will be involved in the Winnipeg show but did tease that they have something "really exciting" in store.

"We were thinking about how we were going to do this and we came up with something yesterday that was really exciting to me," Jericho continued. "I was up all night thinking about it, how fun it might be and how cool it's going to be."

Jericho could be teasing a singles match between himself and Omega. The two famously squared off at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12, which saw Omega retain his IWGP United States Championship against Jericho in Y2J's NJPW debut. They would go on to have a rematch at AEW's inaugural show, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, which Jericho won. With each man holding a single victory over one another, this upcoming Winnipeg show could be the site for the rubber match.