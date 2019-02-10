Kenny Omega On WWE Negotiations: ‘Nothing But Great Things To Say’

Kenny Omega officially signed with All Elite Wrestling on Thursday, putting an end to the rumors that “The Cleaner” might show up in WWE.

It seemed that it was always a foregone conclusion that Omega would join his friends from The Elite (The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page) in All Elite Wrestling and that proved to be the case. It’s hard to imagine a new wrestling promotion being started by that group of men, alongside the Khan family, without Omega in the fold.

However, during his brief period of time as a free agent, Omega did hear WWE out on what they had to offer. He discussed those negotiations during an interview with F4WOnline and was extremely positive on the whole process.

“The most surprising thing to me was just how accommodating and how cool it was to discuss, you know, future with WWE,” Omega said. “I didn’t think they’d ever be in the running. I was like ‘yeah, I’ll hear you guys out’ but I didn’t think it’d be good because everyone was telling me, well, what to expect. I have nothing but great things to say about them.”

In the end, Omega put his name on the dotted line for AEW prior to the Double Or Nothing ticket party on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. He decided the contract offer from AEW was his best career path forward at this time, and interestingly enough, it gives him the freedom to continue to make appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling if he so chooses.

“In the end, AEW was the best thing for me and, you know, it’s the most exciting choice I’ve made in my career. I have it specifically written in my contract that I can go anytime I want and appear for New Japan Pro Wrestling,” he explained.

Omega ended up revealing his decision to sign with AEW during the closing segment of the aforementioned Double Or Nothing ticket party in Las Vegas on Thursday. He was interrupted at the end of the show by Chris Jericho, teasing another match between the two stars. Jericho and Omega previously wrestled a match at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2018 at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s WrestleKingdom 12 event.

Tickets for AEW Double Or Nothing go on sale this week, with full details over at AllEliteWrestling.com. The event is on May 25th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

[H/T to WrestleView for the quotes.]