Kevin Owens Was Furious About His WWE Draft Spot

It’s been a weird year for Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion kicked off the year by teasing his return from injury and wound up inserted into the WWE Championship picture with Daniel Bryan, Ali and Kofi Kingston in February. He teased playing a babyface for the first time in his WWE career, only to turn back into a heel shortly after WrestleMania 35 when Kingston needed an opponent and Bryan was on the shelf with an injury. Owens finally established himself as a face over the summer during a brief feud with Dolph Ziggler and quickly became a fan-favorite on SmackDown, only for him to get dragged into a months-long feud with Shane McMahon that became more about fines and lawsuits than it did about wrestling.

Owens finally put the feud to bed on SmackDown’s FOX premiere when he beat McMahon in a ladder match and promptly fired him. He was drafted to Raw during the third round of the WWE Draft on Friday, but admitted on social media afterwards that he wasn’t satisfied with the result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last night, the @WWE digital team asked me for my thoughts after I was drafted to #Raw. I gave them a very honest, heartfelt answer. They decided not to post the footage because I appeared to be angry. I was angry. I still am. Round 3… Looks like I still have lots to prove. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) October 12, 2019

Owens’ world championship run came to an abrupt end in early 2017 when he dropped the title to Bill Goldberg in less than a minute at the Fastlane pay-per-view. He’d then spend the next few years on the midcard for both Raw and SmackDown, picking up the United States Championship three times. He talked about the idea of playing a babyface prior to his turn during an interview with Lilian Garcia.

“Only because I’ve been a heel for so long now, I personally am ready for something different,” Owens said. “And I also would love to see how successful I can be as a babyface. My ego tells me I’d be great. But I got a tiny taste of it and then for reasons beyond my control for what the show needed, I had to go back the other way. And I’m trying to make it as good as I can. But I still have this need to find out if I’m right.”

The second half of the WWE Draft will take place on this week’s Raw.