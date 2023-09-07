Report: LA Knight Signs Long-Term WWE Contract Extension

LA Knight has been professional wrestling's breakout star of 2023. The self-proclaimed megastar kicked off the year with a massive segment on Raw is XXX where he shared the ring with The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. That confrontation was just one of many for Knight en route to a match with Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble, which while divisive, helped put him on the map. Week after week the pops thundered, the YEAH! chants boomed, and Knight's popularity exponentially skyrocketed. While losses at WWE Money in the Bank and a WWE United States Championship No.1 Contender's Match left fans frustrated, Knight got his big victory at WWE SummerSlam and rode that momentum to a white-hot singles feud with The Miz. Beyond that, Knight got the star-making endorsement from John Cena at WWE Payback, something that Big Match John has only done for a handful of WWE superstars.

(Photo: WWE)

Considering WWE's history of start-stop booking, fans have questioned how long the company will stay behind Knight, especially in the wake of Miz's "flash in the pan" comments during the build-up to their singles match. Fortunately for the YEAH! Movement, Knight appears to be with WWE for the long run.

LA Knight Signing WWE Contract Extension

(Photo: WWE)

Let him talk to ya until 2028.

As reported by PWInsider, LA Knight and WWE have been negotiating a new long-term deal recently. This contract extension is said to either be close to being finalized or is already signed. Sources indicate that the deal is up to five years long.

WWE's Big Plans For LA Knight

While there were rumblings earlier this year that WWE hesitated to push Knight due to his age, this report points to his contract being the main obstacle. WWE was hesitant to go all in on the fan favorite until he was confirmed to be on the books for the long-term future.

Recent backstage talent boards at WWE SmackDown have categorized Knight as the blue brand's top babyface. This positions him for main event singles feuds moving forward, especially when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is away from the company.

Titles could also be in Knight's future. Early betting odds have Knight as one of the favorites to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. While many believe that bout is WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther's to lose, Knight's surging popularity could lead to him stealing the battle royal when January rolls around.