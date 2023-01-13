LA Knight Details WWE Pitch Black Match Plans

This month's WWE Royal Rumble officially sets Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown superstars on the road to WWE WrestleMania 39. The upcoming premium live event is headlined by the men's and women's multi-person battle royals, but the rest of the card boasts numerous high-profile singles matches. Among those is the long-awaited clash between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, as the two have been feuding for well over a month now. Wyatt's first televised match since April 2021 will come in the form of something that WWE has never done before: a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

Details on what this match consists of have been kept relatively close to the vest, but Knight has given some tidbits on what fans can expect.

"It's something new in the making," Knight told WWE After The Bell. "Every indication I've been given is that this is going to be a kick a-- street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don't know what the lighting is going to be, how it's going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it's going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble."

This is far from the first time that WWE has utilized a new match concept with Wyatt. His first bout on the main roster came against Kane in a Ring Of Fire match, which was a modern version of the Attitude Era's Inferno match. Towards the end of his time as the cult leader iteration of his persona, Wyatt's infamous WWE WrestleMania 33 match with Randy Orton featured projections of bugs on the ring mat. Just weeks after that match, Wyatt faced Orton in a House of Horrors match at WWE Payback 2017.

Upon his rebranding as The Fiend, Wyatt wrestled all of his matches in red lighting, including the critically-panned Hell in a Cell clash with Seth Rollins in 2019. Months later, Wyatt faced off against John Cena in a Firefly Funhouse match, a cinematic-style walkthrough of Cena's subconscious that had limited physical activity. Later that summer, Wyatt faced Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight.

Wyatt's next new bout, the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match, goes down on Saturday, January 28th at WWE Royal Rumble.