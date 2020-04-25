Lacey Evans Qualifies For Women's WWE Money In The Bank Match

Tensions between Sasha Banks and Bayley continued during WWE SmackDown this week on FOX, and that tension resulted in Lacey Evans picking up a victory over Banks to qualify for the women's Money In The Bank match. Money In The Bank takes place in just over two weeks, with the ladder matches taking place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The bout will be unlike any other in the history of the match, with the competitors starting out on the ground floor and racing to the top of the building where the briefcase will be hanging above the roof.

At the conclusion of the match, Banks appeared to have Evans defeated. She rolled Lacey up and had her pinned for what seemed like an eternity, but the referee was distracted by Bayley on the outside of the ring. After getting out of the pinfall, Evans eventually hit the Woman's Right and picked up the victory by pinfall.

Highlights below.

After the match, Banks sold some anger toward Bayley. As they made their way up the ramp, Tamina Snuka appeared and superkicked Bayley at the top of the stage. As Tamina walked off, Banks did assist her fallen partner.

The card for WWE Money In The Bank so far is below

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins WWE Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt SmackDown Women's Title Match

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina Snuka

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina Snuka Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. TBA

Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. TBA Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. TBA

