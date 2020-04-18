WWE Fans Don’t Know What to Think About New Money in the Bank Rules

WWE made a big announcement on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, revealing that the Money in the Bank pay-per-view would be structured a bit different this year. The men and women’s divisions would still be competing to qualify for the Money in the Bank match like normal, but the actual match at the pay-per-view was revealed to be quite different, as superstars will have to make their way from the bottom floor all the way up through the building to the rooftop, snagging the briefcases at the top. It’s kind of crazy, and fans are split on how they feel about it, but they are certainly passionate either way, and we’ve collected some of the most entertaining responses right here.

It makes sense from a logistical standpoint. They are doing all of this in their current WWE headquarters, so they don’t risk outside exposure for others and their crew and talent. They can also do whatever they want since it’s their building, and having part of it on the rooftop adds a bit of cinematic flourish to the proceedings.

It also changes up the match process quite a bit, meaning you can probably use whatever weapons you find along the way, which will likely include ladders like normal, and should make for an entertaining spectacle.

Here’s the official description form WWE.

“The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower.”

Here’s the current card.

Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sasha Banks vs Tamina

Money in the Bank Men’s Qualifier: Daniel Bryan vs Cesaro

Money in the Bank Women’s Ladder Match Qualifier: Naomi vs Dana Brooke

What do you think of the new Money in the Bank match? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

I Don’t Want To Be There

One of the best reactions was from an account that takes on the identity of the Money in the Bank briefcase, who said “I don’t wanna be on the roof”

I don’t wanna be on the roof — MITB Briefcase (@WWE_Briefcase) April 18, 2020

Even better was this response from The Midnight Rider, who said “Well you have to get over your fear now.”

Well you have to get over your fear now. — The Midnight Rider (@RykujaWolf) April 18, 2020

Not The First

Another fan pointed out that there’s been a match on the roof before, and you’ll get a kick out of the GIF.

We’ve had a match on a roof before, and it was terrible. pic.twitter.com/lFPhdn9TmA — Robby Upgrade (@robbyupgrade) April 18, 2020

“We’ve had a match on a roof before, and it was terrible.”

Insanity

One fan thinks the idea is quite insane, and that’s a good thing.

“Insane…. love it”

Inside The HQ

One fan decided to offer others a sneak peek at what WWE headquarters looks like, and it looks more like Chuckie Cheese than a billion-dollar company.

BREAKING:



DEVELOPMENTS INSIDE THE WWE HEADQUARTERS! pic.twitter.com/CoGQckuTYz — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) April 18, 2020

“BREAKING:

DEVELOPMENTS INSIDE THE WWE HEADQUARTERS!”

Get Involved

Another fan made a good point in that Shane will probably find a way to make an over the top jump, a tradition of his in pay-per-views.

Somehow, Shane will find a way to jump off the roof. — 𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@lokibucky3) April 18, 2020

“Somehow, Shane will find a way to jump off the roof.”

WCW

In one of the other best reactions, a fan asked a question that any WCW fan will appreciate.

What in the name of WCW is this?? — Allen (@AllenBalint) April 18, 2020

“What in the name of WCW is this??”

The Roof

Other fans pointed out the whole rooftop jump possibility as well, as there are a number of people that might consider trying such a dangerous stunt that call WWE home.

someones gonna throw somebody off the roof 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OF5pFUibvo — jordan (@JaySHWB) April 18, 2020

“someones gonna throw somebody off the roof Rolling on the floor laughing





S*** Show

Others are not convinced this will be a good thing, and they are going to take some convincing.

This is gonna be a shit show — TDKHTSTBG 🤟🤣 Rey 💛💙Just Karkat (@KarKatTrollin) April 18, 2020

“This is gonna be a shit show”

Sick

Others meanwhile couldn’t be more excited to see what WWE has in store.

This is sick.. props WWE — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) April 18, 2020

“This is sick.. props WWE”