Lacey Evans Discusses Her Character, Wanting To Tell Her Real Life Story

Lacey Evans has one of the most interesting true life backstories in the entire WWE women’s division, but the character she plays on television does not resemble that story in the slightest.

If it’s up to Lacey, her real life story will come to the forefront in due time.

Evans, at just 29 years old, served five years in the U.S. Marines as a military police offer. During that time, she also earned her Bachelor’s Degree and started a construction company. She came from a broken home, so today she holds her self to a high standard as a very much involved wife and mother. Despite being on the road with WWE several days a week, she refuses to put her own children through what she had to endure.

Speaking with TV Insider in promotion of Money In The Banks, Evans discussed her current “Southern Belle” character and how she hopes that evolves over time so that she can tell her real story in front of the cameras.

“That’s the hardest part of doing this job. As a sports entertainer, you’re expected to tell a story. Your real-life story, it really can’t come to light because it really has nothing to do with the story that the company wants right now,” Evans said. “As much as I would love to every day bring this emotion and story out there, that is not always the case. It depends on your character or what the story is at hand. I wish I could. There is a lot of motivation that has come from my past and what I’ve been through. I definitely without a shadow of a doubt have every intention of impacting people on a high level. But I have to focus on the opportunity that I have on hand to prove I am capable of being a long-term asset to this company.

“That’s what I intend to do…I’m a firm believer in telling a story. You tell me the story that needs to be projected to the WWE Universe, and I can do that. And as much as I can in my own time and in the future, I do plan on bringing more of that to light. If they can just bear with me. That is a major goal of mine, but it’s a business. You have to do what is best for business when you have opportunities like I do.”

WWE is clearly very impressed with Evans, and rightfully so. She was signed to WWE NXT in May 2016 and now finds herself in a main roster championship feud just three years later. Evans admits in the TV Insider interview that she didn’t grow up a wrestling fan but fell in love with the business from the moment of her tryout and gives tremendous credit to the entire WWE staff for helping her along.

“I’m just learning as I go,” Evans said. “Now I’m here on Raw and still learning as a go. And there isn’t a producer or sports entertainer, male or female, who isn’t helpful. They are there for travel, financial questions, in-ring performance questions, everybody across the board has been so friendly and helping. It’s incredible. Even in regard to my family, everyone has been amazing. There is not a single question they have not taken their time out to help me with.”

