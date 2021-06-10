Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Fight Gets Ridiculous Amount of PPV Sales

✖

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s blockbuster boxing match apparently made over $50 million in Pay-Per-View buys. The latest report from Boxing Scene lays out how many people ordered the fight and it is astonishing how many people tuned in to see the YouTube star in the ring. Even more impressively, this was the biggest single-day of new subscribers for Showtime since the launch of their streaming platform in 2015. All of these developments can be staggering, but that doesn’t give credit to the massive hype train this promotion created. From the moment the contract had dried, social media was debating who would win and why. Paul has a legion of young fans that basically hang on his every stunt. For others out there, Mayweather is a living legend, and the face of a brand made reality. This thing was always going to be a cultural lightning rod, and the sparks flew for Showtime this weekend.

A bunch of theories began to circulate on social media after the fight as well. Paul looked to have gotten knocked out by the former champion. But, he went on Instagram to clear the air and assert the fight’s legitimacy. Paul began, "I'm seeing the narrative going around that there's one part in the fight where Floyd punched me, I leaned on him a bit and it looks like I kind of went limp. People are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out, and caught me and kept me up to the keep the fight going to the eighth round.”

He added, “Shut the f— up. Like, just shut the f— up. Like, stop trying to discredit what happened last night. Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in. There's a couple of photos [where] I got f—ed up [by] a couple of shots. I didn't know my face could, like, make that shape. But never rocked, never blacked out, never obviously, got knocked out. He didn't hold me up. He tried to take me out and he couldn't, it was great."

During the press events leading up to the bout, the reality star showed no fear of his opponent, “He’s not ready. He don’t know what to expect,” Paul bragged. “And this is not the biggest fight of my life. This is the biggest fight of his life, because he’s got a lot on the line, and he’s got everything to lose. I’m gonna go in there and have fun. The fact that I’m even up here proves that this sh*t is a simulation. None of it’s real. The aliens are coming in June. Just be ready. Tomorrow I break the f***** simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet.”

Did you watch the fight? Let us know down in the comments below!