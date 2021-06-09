Logan Paul Thinks His Pokemon Charizard Card Is Worth $1 Million After Mayweather Fight

✖

Over the last year, Pokemon cards have seen an explosion in interest, thanks in part to streamers like Logan Paul. During Sunday's fight with Floyd Mayweather, Paul wore a BGS 10 1st Edition Charizard card around his neck when entering the ring, and then at the press conference after. While the card is extremely valuable, Paul estimated that its value might now be worth a cool million following the fight. It's impossible to say for sure whether or not its presence at the fight might result in some increased value, but it's entirely possible that could be the case!

"It’s a BGS 10 Charizard, first edition Charizard. It’s one of three in the world. It is my prized possession. Ever since I got this graded at a ten, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It’s my good luck charm," Paul said at the press conference.

It's unclear exactly when Logan Paul came into possession of this particular Charizard card, but it's not to be confused with the card he purchased from "Pawn Stars Gary" last October. That particular card was a PSA 10. Paul had initially come with the purpose of purchasing a BGS 10 Charizard, but changed his mind when he realized Gary had no intention of selling his. In that video, Gary stated that he had once turned down an offer for a house valued at $400,000 for the card.

Pokemon card values are an interesting thing; it's hard to say how long the increased attention will last on the secondary market. That said, the Base Set Charizard card has been the most valuable in the set since the Pokemon TCG first arrived in North America in 1999. If any Pokemon card stands a chance at maintaining a high value, it's that one, especially one with that high of a grade.

Over the years, Logan Paul has proven to be an excellent hype man for himself, and it's possible that will extend to his BGS 10 Charizard card, as well. Paul might not be planning to part with it now, but he definitely seems to be sowing seeds for that move. When and if he does end up selling the card, it will be interesting to see if its presence at the Mayweather fight has any bearing on its value!

Do you think Logan Paul's card is worth $1 million? Do you think its presence at the fight increased the card's value?

