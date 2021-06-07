Jake Paul Declares Logan Paul the Winner in Floyd Mayweather Fight

✖

Jake Paul decided to declare Logan Paul the winner of that Floyd Mayweather fight. Now, the boxing match didn’t have a winner as stipulated by the rules. It went the full eight rounds with Logan surprisingly managing to stay upright the entire time. However, the younger YouTube star couldn’t help himself when it came time to talk about how the entire thing unfolded. Couple that need for a winner with an outspoken entity like Jake and you get all the makings of a classing night on social media. He got on Twitter to promptly crown his brother the winner of the fight. May weather looked amused by the entire situation. The old saying goes that the check still clears the same. Only thing that could possibly concern him was not getting knocked out by a young upstart. (It’s worth noting that the Hall-of-Famer successfully legislated that this would be an exhibition match where there was no winner or loser and there were no judges.)

Jake Paul really thinks Logan won the fight lmaoo 💀 (via @jakepaul) pic.twitter.com/li21T16Vtp — Overtime (@overtime) June 7, 2021

The unofficial scoring at home showed Floyd landing 40% of his punches while Paul only mustered 13%. However, boxing has never really truly been the goal for these brothers. It’s always been about the opportunity to capture attention and then snare some money while they’re at it. Jake talked to Bloomberg about how he got his start in boxing this weekend.

He began, “I’ve been competitive my whole life. I grew up wrestling and playing football. Playing lacrosse. Baseball. Pretty much any sport. When I moved out to L.A. I was acting and making YouTube videos, crushing the game. But I was a bit tired of it and wanted something different.”

50-1 HOLY FUCK MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

“All these YouTubers started calling each other out and saying they wanted to fight each other. There were these two brothers from England who started talking with me and my brother,” Paul continued. “I was like, “You fight the older one, I’ll fight the younger one.” A couple days later we have a signed contract to do a boxing match in Manchester, England.”

As it concerns Jake Paul, Mayweather says he might do more exhibitions. The legendary fighter told the press, "This year I will focus on several exhibitions. If Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well." And now, here we are.

