Logan Paul Denies Floyd Mayweather Knocked Him Out During Sunday's Boxing Exhibition

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather went a full eight rounds in Sunday's highly lucrative boxing exhibition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. And while Jake Paul was quick to declare Logan the winner (no winner was named since it wasn't an official match) a lot of fans are pointing to one particular moment where it looked like Logan had been knocked out. The moment came when Mayweather ducked one of Paul's punches and clocked him on the side of the head, causing the YouTuber to fall forward. The theory is that Mayweather kept Paul from leaving his feet in order to keep the fight going for a full eight rounds.

Paul responded to that theory on his Instagram story, saying, "I'm seeing the narrative going around that there's one part in the fight where Floyd punched me, I leaned on him a bit and it looks like I kind of went limp. People are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out, and caught me and kept me up to the keep the fight going to the eighth round. Shut the f— up. Like, just shut the f— up. Like, stop trying to discredit what happened last night. Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in. There's a couple of photos [where] I got f—ed up [by] a couple of shots. I didn't know my face could, like, make that shape. But never rocked, never blacked out, never obviously, got knocked out. He didn't hold me up. He tried to take me out and he couldn't, it was great."

The moment Floyd Mayweather Knocked out Logan Paul but held him up so the fight can continue. #FloydMayweather #loganPaulVsmayweather pic.twitter.com/bF0B1POfQh — GoldMyne (@GoldmyneTV) June 7, 2021

According to CompuBox, Mayweather landed 40% of his punches across the eight rounds while Paul only landed 13%. Do you believe the theory that the YouTuber was KO'd, or is Paul telling the truth? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

"He's better than I thought he was," Mayweather said regarding Paul after the fight. "... I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy."

"I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," Paul said after the bout. "The fact that I'm in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat."

Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images