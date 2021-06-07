Floyd Mayweather Fans Freaking Out Over His Only Fans Hat for Logan Paul Fight

Floyd Mayweather decided to show OnlyFans some love with a special hat before the fight with Logan Paul. People decided to start the conversation when the slow stroll to the ring began. He had both Migos and Moneybagg Yo walk him to the ring. It was an absolute spectacle. His opponent walked up with an iced-out Pokemon Trading Card around his neck. It has just been the most surreal event imaginable. See all the jokes about the OnlyFans hat down below.

are you going with the guy wearing a charzard necklace or the guy wearing an onlyfans hat? pic.twitter.com/TkbjjWAuPj — kelton. (@keltonbluebook) June 7, 2021

“He’s not ready. He don’t know what to expect,” Paul told the media before this fight. “And this is not the biggest fight of my life. This is the biggest fight of his life, because he’s got a lot on the line, and he’s got everything to lose. I’m gonna go in there and have fun. The fact that I’m even up here proves that this sh*t is a simulation. None of it’s real. The aliens are coming in June. Just be ready. Tomorrow I break the f***** simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet.”

"This whole thing is surreal. Everything about it. I told my manager and we kind of had an inside joke that until I get in the ring with him, I didn't think this fight was happening," Paul said in the press release. "But I think it's safe to say that I can believe it now. I think it's happening. It's fight week. I can't imagine Floyd would back out now, but who knows? Old man fakes an injury. Gets scared of the big kid. I'm excited."

