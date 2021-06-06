Logan Paul Says He Will Beat Floyd Mayweather and “Break the Simulation”

✖

Logan Paul says he’s going to break the simulation as he defeats Floyd Mayweather this weekend. The highly-anticipated bout is less than a day away and the Internet is buzzing. Both fighters weighed in down at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. During that intense exchange, the YouTube star brought the spotlight onto himself with some wild claims. Confidence is nothing strange for either of the Paul brothers. But, this would seem to be something completely different. He argued that the best boxer of this generation simply wasn’t prepared for what’s coming. In addition, Paul said that the aliens would be coming this month and he was truly ready to shock the world. It was a bizarre scene, but that’s about normal when dealing with these social media stars turned combat sports athletes. If you’re wondering how Floyd responded, the answer is pretty calm.

"Tomorrow I break the simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet." - @LoganPaul 👀👀 #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/HJCAtcrEmO — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 5, 2021

“He’s not ready. He don’t know what to expect,” Paul boasted. “And this is not the biggest fight of my life. This is the biggest fight of his life, because he’s got a lot on the line, and he’s got everything to lose. I’m gonna go in there and have fun. The fact that I’m even up here proves that this sh*t is a simulation. None of it’s real. The aliens are coming in June. Just be ready. Tomorrow I break the f***** simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet.”

May weather calmly delivered this piece of wisdom, “I fought every different style you could possibly fight. Height don’t win fights, weight don’t win fights, fighting wins fights. At the end of the day, I can fight.”

In the press release announcing the fight, Paul sounded like he couldn’t believe his luck to be in this situation. And then, he added some quick jabs for good measure.

"This whole thing is surreal. Everything about it. I told my manager and we kind of had an inside joke that until I get in the ring with him, I didn't think this fight was happening," Paul wrote earlier in the year. "But I think it's safe to say that I can believe it now. I think it's happening. It's fight week. I can't imagine Floyd would back out now, but who knows? Old man fakes an injury. Gets scared of the big kid. I'm excited."

Do you think Paul has a chance? Let us know down in the comments below!