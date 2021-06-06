WWE Hypes Up Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match With Exclusive Interview

✖

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will compete in their boxing exhibition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Sunday night. WWE helped in promoting the fight over the weekend by releasing a special interview involving Paul — who played a role in WrestleMania 37 back in April — and The Bump's Matt Camp and Kayla Braxton. Paul's appearance at WrestleMania saw him shove Sami Zayn to the mat, then get a Stunner from Kevin Owens.

"WWE was a dream come true, I hope to do more with them in the future," Paul said while reflecting on his brief sting with the company. "Just being in front of the crowd, getting my a— dropped by Kevin Owens, it was really great."

Paul was then asked if he wants/needs the fans to be on his side for the fight with Mayweather, a 50-0 retired former world champion.

"No, I think I want them to be on my side. I don't need it, I'd like for them to want me to achieve the impossible. I think it's cool, that's the exciting thing," Paul said. "Everyone expects Floyd to win, but the moment that you remember for the rest of your life is if I beat Floyd Mayweather. I think that's what people are rooting for."

Paul closed out the interview by swearing victory, saying, "Even though there's no official judges, everyone will know that I won."

Meanwhile, Mayweather is already bragging about how much money he's making off of Sunday's exhibition.

"To me, it's a win-win but I'm in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the 1st round, they're gonna be like 'Aw man this wasn't worth it.' If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they're gonna be like 'Aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds'. But, it is what it is. We're gonna have some fun Sunday," Mayweather told TMZ.

Paul has also talked this week about the surreal nature of the fight, writing in a press release, "This whole thing is surreal. Everything about it. I told my manager and we kind of had an inside joke that until I get in the ring with him, I didn't think this fight was happening. But I think it's safe to say that I can believe it now. I think it's happening. It's fight week. I can't imagine Floyd would back out now, but who knows? Old man fakes an injury. Gets scared of the big kid. I'm excited."