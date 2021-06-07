Logan Paul Wears Pokemon Charizard Chain Against Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s big boxing match is going to have to wait because of a weather delay. The event is being held outside in Florida at Hard Rock Stadium. Now, being outside in South Florida is a bit of a gamble, and the staff will be hard at work trying to dry the mat in time for the main event. As of now, the fighters are slipping a bit and it would be dangerous for them to continue in these kinds of conditions. So, for those keeping score at home, we’ve had two fights go down with no issues. But, before the action began today, Adam Ramirez decided to leave the state instead of fighting Micky Scala. It wouldn’t be an event involving the Paul brothers if there wasn’t some sort of controversy attached. You could safely bet that it won’t be the last bit of weirdness to stem from the night either.

They have to delay this fight until the rain stops. Arias slips twice, obvious slips, and the referee ruled the second a knockdown. Could be the difference in the cards in the fight. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 7, 2021

Ahead of the blockbuster event, Paul told Showtime that he wasn’t scared of the moment. He talked about shocking the world and breaking the simulation in front of a raucous crowd.

“He’s not ready. He don’t know what to expect,” Paul confidently stated. “And this is not the biggest fight of my life. This is the biggest fight of his life, because he’s got a lot on the line, and he’s got everything to lose. I’m gonna go in there and have fun. The fact that I’m even up here proves that this sh*t is a simulation. None of it’s real. The aliens are coming in June. Just be ready. Tomorrow I break the f***** simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet.”

