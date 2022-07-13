Logan Paul Reveals Why he Signed With WWE

WWE certainly got people talking when they signed Logan Paul to a multi-match deal, and he's wasted no time in getting his storyline with The Miz going on social media. Paul and Miz will be settling their issues in the ring at SummerSlam, but before Paul kicks off this next chapter, he revealed why he decided to sign with WWE on the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, and it was partly because of how much fun he had being a part of it at WrestleMania as well as how WWE can help him and his own brand.

"It is true, I signed a multi-match deal with WWE and we announced it. It went crazy viral and I love the response. People are excited to see me in WWE. For me, there is a trifecta that I look for that decides what I do. I say this with privilege because I can do this now because of the decades of hard work I put in. When I can mix passion, business, and media all into one thing, I'm ultimate me, happy place. Passion, when I did WrestleMania, I had so much fun. All my friends had fun, we were all smiling. It was awesome. I was looking at the clips, 'I can't believe that was me. Those were big jumps.' Business, it's smart, they pay well. WWE, it's a big organization. Media, it's a show. It's great performance and entertainment," Paul said.

"I'm excited for this journey and I am well aware of how powerful of a launch pad it can be for whatever I want to do in life," Paul said. "Besides this show, my visibility online is not a lot. I'm not uploading on my main channel ever. I do this show every week and I do this and that, but WWE is a good opportunity for me to leverage one of the biggest brands in the world for my own, should I show up. Should I work hard. Go do the performances, impress the fans, and become that WWE character that is notorious or loved. I don't know if I'm going to be a heel or babyface," Paul said.

With The Miz being as effective a heel as there is in WWE, Paul could very well be a babyface, and when asked which he prefers, his friends all weighed in, saying Paul wants to be liked.

"I'm just not a heel anymore, but if they don't f*** with me...I will be coming for the Miz at SummerSlam. He's delusional. He still thinks we're partners, that we're cool and we're not. I will slam him hard," Paul said.

It seems he's leaving the door open for a heel run if the crowd doesn't respond a certain way, but few people can draw heat like The Miz, so there's a chance the face run works. We'll have to wait and see, and it seems Paul will likely be a staple of WWE TV leading into SummerSlam.

Here's the official card for SummerSlam so far:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin

H/T Fightful