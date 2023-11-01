Logan Paul Shares Love to Rey Mysterio Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul is on the precipice of winning his first championship in combat sports. The social media superstar will challenge Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Title at WWE Crown Jewel, a match he is going into as a heavy favorite. This will be Paul's second shot at gold in WWE, as he previously headlined WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in a losing effort to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Beyond the championship implications, this next bout is a bit of a full circle moment for Paul, as his first ever professional wrestling match came against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag bout at WWE WrestleMania 38.

Logan Paul Shows Respect to Rey Mysterio

(Photo: WWE)

Saturday is all business for The Maverick.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul admitted that he has "love" and "respect" for Rey Mysterio but his desire to win the WWE United States Championship outweighs any prior sentiments.

"I'm going for you bro, you're looking at the future US Champ right here. Unfortunately, I have to take it from Rey Mysterio, the legend, I have to punch him in the face a few times," Paul said. "It sucks. I love Rey Mysterio as a wrestler, and this is what I've been saying, I respect Rey, how can you not? He is one of the greatest, surely the greatest luchador of all time, he just has something I need."

While many fans rolled their eyes at Paul challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in just his third ever wrestling match last year, this latest shot at gold has left a lot more people on his side. Paul had already impressed in his debut and subsequent singles match against The Miz at WWE SummerSlam, but approval for the young wrestler skyrocketed following barnburners against Seth Rollins and Ricochet in 2023.

"I got the bug. I'm doing these things and this comes so much more natural to me than boxing," Paul reflected on his WWE momentum. "People tell me I belong here, I actually feel like I belong. I have the opportunity to go after these champions and win these belts, I don't know how many humans get this opportunity, I might have to take this. It's nice when you have something that people are kind of forced to respect you for."

WWE Crown Jewel goes down this Saturday, November 4th, on Peacock.