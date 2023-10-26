Tommy Fury Reveals Huge Payday From KSI Fight, Dillon Danis Not Happy

Tommy Fury made a lot of money for his fight against KSI. A lot more money than Dillon Danis did for his fight against Logan Paul, and the former isn't happy about it. MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card is in the rear view mirror, and in hindsight, it's safe to confirm it's one of the biggest sporting events of the year, reportedly selling over 1,300,000 PPVs and dominating social media when it happened. With names like Tommy Fury, KSI, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis all attached to the card, it was always going to do well, but it's well known that Danis' viral promotional campaign for the fight, which was simply him trolling Logan Paul and his fiance Nina Agdal, helped sell many of those PPVs. Unfortunately, for Danis, he did not get a cut of the PPV, which means, according to the man himself, he only made roughly one million on the fight. That's a lot of money, but it's way less than what Tommy Fury apparently made.

According to Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury's older brother, Tommy Fury made over 10 million on the fight. How did he make so much more than Danis? Well, unless Tommy Fury's team is lightyears better than Danis' team, then it came down to Fury getting a cut of the PPVs and Danis getting nothing.

As you would expect, Danis isn't too happy about Tommy Fury making way more money than him, despite, arguably, doing far less to promote the fight. Danis has since deleted his response, but not before the Internet got its receipt of him not happy about Tommy Fury's payday.

Dillon Danis RESPONDS to Tommy Fury REPORTEDLY making $10 MILLION from the Misfits Prime Card‼️🥊🤯 pic.twitter.com/B2SnvSU8Cw — Boxing Buzz Hub (@BoxingBuzzHub) October 25, 2023

While Danis no doubt made the smallest bag of the four aforementioned fighters, he definitely made the biggest leap in social media presence, gaining way more followers and attention than the other fighters as a result of The Prime Card. And in the long term, this should help him make more money than he otherwise would have, whether that's in promotional deals or the size of the cut of his next fight.