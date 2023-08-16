WWE: Logan Paul Wants to Jump Off of Hell in a Cell

Since joining WWE in early 2022, Logan Paul has unexpectedly cemented himself as a high-flyer. Anyone who was familiar with Paul's boxing background knew he had the athletic prowess to go in the ring, but few anticipated his ability to take to the skies. In his debut match at WWE WrestleMania 38, Paul impressed with a top rope frog splash. Come the summer, it was evident that that fairly standard soaring maneuver was just scratching the surface of his arsenal. Both WWE SummerSlam and WWE Crown Jewel later that year saw Paul leap from the top rope to the announce table on the outside of the ring. WWE Royal Rumble saw Paul and Ricochet collide mid-air with a double springboard clothesline attempt.

As he continues to one-up his previous spots, Paul has his eyes on the devil's playground for a future death-defying move.

Logan Paul Wants Hell in a Cell

(Photo: WWE)

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul noted a dive from the top of Hell in a Cell is on his radar.

"Dude, of course. Of course," Paul responded when asked about jumping from the steel structure. "I'm trying to go as high as I possibly can. They're a little safer now in 2023 than they were before. I'm only allowed to do certain things, but when I say I want to go as high as I can, I mean it. I love soaring. I love flying through the f--king air as high as I possibly can and landing on tables or people."

WWE's History of Hell in a Cell Stunts

The Hell in a Cell match has been home to a couple of jaw-dropping spots over the years.

The most iconic remains during The Undertaker and Mankind's bout at King of the Ring 1998 which saw the deadman toss Mrs. Foley's baby boy off the top of the cage to the announce table below. Later in the match, the two found themselves on top of the cage once again, and Taker chokeslammed Mankind through the roof of the cell and down to the ring below. Two years later at Armageddon 2000, Taker tossed Rikishi off the top of the cell into a truck bed parked outside of the ring.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 saw Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins do battle up the side of the structure, hitting each other with kendo sticks until both men fell from the structure at the same time to two announce tables below. Shane McMahon brought his daredevil side into the cage in 2016 and 2017, attempting an elbow drop from the top of the cage to opponents positioned on the announce table below. Both Undertaker and Kevin Owens rolled out of the way, leading McMahon to crash through the tables by himself.