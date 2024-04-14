Logan Paul Teases Joining Popular WWE Faction

Logan Paul may have just gotten an offer to join one of the most dominating stables in WWE, the Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to tease fans about Paul joining the Judgment Day faction, asking how he feels about black and purple with a photo of the two shaking hands attached and "#JudgmentDay." Paul later responded with a photoshopped version of his gear made to be purple and a smirk emoji.

The two have a shared history in WWE, as Mysterio was part of Paul's very first match in WWE at WrestleMania 38. During the first night of the event, Paul teamed with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Shortly after, Dominik joined the Judgment Day stable and has been a critical member ever since. In August of 2023, Paul discussed Dominik on Impaulsive, stating that he believed the two of them could be the most hated duo of all time.

"I had a crazy idea recently for Dom. Because Dom is super heel right now. Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out," Paul said. "He lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, 'Boo.' He can't cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it's really working. They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania."

Over two years into its run, Judgment Day is still dominating WWE. Rhea Ripley stands as the solo female member of the group and the WWE Women's Champion who just surpassed one full calendar year as champion when she defeated Becky Lynch. She has now taken down all four horsewomen, ushering in a new era of the women's evolution in WWE. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Finn Balor were the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but those titles were officially split at WrestleMania and the duo lost the titles. Priest wasn't without gold for long, though, cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

For Dominik, he's the most hated Superstar in WWE currently and he can't go to a single arena without being booed out of the building. At WrestleMania last weekend, Paul retained the United States Championship against two former United States Champions in Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

