Logan Paul Defeats Randy Orton, Kevin Owens With Help From iShowSpeed at WWE WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul has made his fair share of enemies since leaping into the squared circle, and that adversary list increased tenfold when he captured gold. Paul won the WWE United States Championship this past November at WWE Crown Jewel, defeating Rey Mysterio. This win represented Paul's first title win since joining WWE in 2022. His part-time schedule took him away from the ring for the remainder of 2023, but by the time he was back on programming in the new year, Kevin Owens had him in his crosshairs. Paul would only escape Owens at WWE Royal Rumble as Owens was disqualified after using brass knuckles.

One month later, Paul made an enemy out of Randy Orton. After Orton eliminated Paul from the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Paul feigned an injury to remain in the steel structure, eventually popping up and striking Orton with the brass knuckles. This led to Orton being eliminated from the bout and missing out on a WWE WrestleMania 40 title match in the process.

Logan Paul Retains WWE United States Title

(Photo: WWE)

Logan Paul is still the WWE United States Champion.

Paul was the first to make his entrance, driving up to the stage on a Prime-sponsored truck and walking down the ramp alongside a Prime bottle. Owens had a vehicle of his own, driving himself and Orton to the ring on a golf cart.

Once the bell rang, Owens and Orton joined forces to take out Paul together, executing tandem offense on the WWE United States Champion. The team-up would be short-lived, as Owens and Orton eventually brawled with one another, giving Paul an opening to get back in the match and pick the scraps.

The action went back and forth between all three men from here, with Paul, Owens, and Orton all swinging momentum in their individual favor at specific moments. Orton nearly punt-kicked Paul, but the mystery man in the Prime bottle pulled him out of harm's way. Streamer and social media star iShowSpeed revealed himself to be the masked man and was met with an RKO on the announce table for his troubles. The match's climactic moments came when Orton landed an RKO on Owens but Paul tossed him out of the ring before he could make the cover. Paul landed a frog splash on Owens and stole the 1-2-3, retaining his title in the process.

We live in a world where IShowSpeed is barking at Randy Orton in the WWE 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TrYqs16Wcb — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 8, 2024

Logan Paul derrota a Kevin Owens y Randy Orton para seguir como Campeón de los Estados Unidos. Muy entretenida la triple amenaza#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/pvDPWW4LRR — DDSD Wrestling (@dosdossolodos) April 8, 2024

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 1

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch

Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller win SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Miz and R-Truth win Raw Tag Team Championships

Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther (c)

Roman Reigns and The Rock def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 2