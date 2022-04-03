WWE WrestleMania 38: The Miz and Logan Paul Defeat the Mysterios, The Miz Turns on Logan Paul

The Miz and Logan Paul defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterios, but The Miz surprised his partner with a Skull Crushing Finale! There are many matches and moments fans had been looking forward to for the WrestleMania Saturday evening, but one of the more curious was the tag team match involving Logan Paul. The first of the major celebrity matches for the weekend, Paul had returned to the WWE under a litany of boos. The build against the Mysterios began when the Miz sought out a new partner to take on the father and son duo, and it was soon revealed to be the major Internet personality Logan Paul, who was clearly digging in his heels for this return and fully jumping into the role.

Not only was it apparent that Paul really was diving into the pageantry of it all (including wearing some very expensive Pokemon cards around his neck just for the heck of it), it was clear that he was marked for a major defeat. With Rey serving as the cover superstar for WWE 2K22, and this serving as the major match for Dominik as well, it didn’t seem like the Mysterios were readying for a defeat of some sort. Unfortunately, this didn’t turn out to be the case as The Miz and Paul went so heel that they ended up winning. But that wasn’t all.

Paul really turned it out in a way that many didn’t expect with not only some high flying moves, but some real heel characterization that even included Paul pulling off Eddie Guerrero’s famous Three Amigos move on Rey Mysterio. But it was clearly all sorts of tricks to really cement that Mysterio would get a victory, but that’s what made The Miz’s pinning of Mysterio all that more of a surprise.

It was soon revealed that the Miz had turned on Logan Paul and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale, and it seemed to be a major surprise to Paul himself with Paul visibly seen asking what that was all about. Check it out:

What do you think? How do you feel about the results of this match? How do you feel about The Miz’s turn? What are you thinking of WrestleMania Saturday so far? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!