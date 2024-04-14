WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Jade Cargill and More To Appear on Celebrity Family Feud

On the newest season of Celebrity Family Feud, several WWE Superstars will compete against one another. The teams include real life husband and wife duo Bianca Belair and Montez Ford as the captains of their respective teams. Belair revealed the news on her social media accounts, also giving a sneak peek at who is on their teams. Team Belair includes recent SmackDown addition Jade Cargill, Michin (Mia Yim), Zelina Vega and Sonya Deville who is currently out injured. On Team Tez is his Street Profits tag team partner Angelo Dawkins, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Austin Theory.

Currently there is no release date for the episode but the newest season is currently filming, as evident by Theory holding the tag team title belt and Cargill's hair. In a post shared to social media, Belair called the appearance a "bucket list" item, writing, "Bucket List Check Off!!! FAMILY FEUD!!! Team BELAIR vs. Team MONTEZ @FamilyFeud #FamilyFeud"

WWE Superstars are no stranger to the game show setting. Several WWE Superstars have competed against one another on Pictionary, NBC's The Weakest Link, That's My Jam, and even Celebrity Family Feud. Most recently, Becky Lynch competed on Celebrity Jeopardy with Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Dratch where she was the first player to get zero answers correct across 60 clues.

Per the synopsis, Celebrity Family Feud is "hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice."

The show was renewed for a 10th season back in February after standing as ABC's No. 1 series and ranked No. 1 in the Sunday 8 p.m. hour last summer. Myeshia Mizuno (Judge Steve Harvey) is set to join this season as showrunner. Two specials will also air later this year in celebration of the iconic show, Family Feud: Decades of Laughs and Family Feud: The Best of Steve Harvey, highlighting some of the best moments from the syndicated and primetime shows throughout the years. The renowned game show and specials will air this summer on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

Are you excited to see the WWE Superstars compete against each other on Celebrity Family Feud? Let us know in the comments!