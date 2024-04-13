WWE Reportedly Releases Tenured Employee Amidst Company Shake Up

WWE has reportedly released tenured employee Sue Aitchison, according to PWInsider. She had been with the company since 1986, serving as the Director of Community Relations. During her time with the promotion, she was credited for building the relationship between WWE and Make-A-Wish and she helped launch the defunct WrestleMania Reading Challenge.

In 2019, Aitchison was bestowed the honor of the Warrior Award for that year's WWE Hall of Fame class, presented by Stephanie McMahon. McMahon said at the time, "Sue has dedicated her entire career to helping Wish kids fulfill their dreams and putting smiles on countless families faces. Her heart and character epitomize the essence of the Warrior Award. She is an unsung hero who deserves to be recognized and immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame." She was honored with Make-A-Wish's Chris Greicius Award in both 2006 and 2016.

The shocking announcement comes at a time where both WWE and TKO are looking to get rid of the old WWE which Vince McMahon had his finger prints all over. As of February, Vince was under federal investigation following sex trafficking allegations brought forth by former employee Janel Grant. Over the last few months, WWE has really driven home the "Triple H era" of WWE, and that was clear more than ever during WrestleMania weekend. Stephanie made an appearance at the event and stated such herself. "Every WrestleMania is special for its own reason," Stephanie told the crowd on night two of WrestleMania 40. "But I think Wrestlemania 40 might be the one I am most proud of, because this is the first WrestleMania of the Paul Levesque era." The surprise marked Stephanie's first on-screen appearance since her resignation as co-CEO in January 2023 when her father Vince re-entered the picture.

WWE Sparks a New Era

The promotion is also looking to change up its on-screen presence with scaled back sets and a "less is more" approach with their augmented reality entrances. According to reports, those entrances, introduced in the Kevin Dunn era of WWE, will likely be saved for special events like PLE's. WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke in high spirits at the WrestleMania press conference when discussing where the company is headed, crediting Lee Fitting for a lot of the recent production changes and noting that there is still more to come. Just this week, WWE released two other tenured members of the Talent Relations department, Dan Ventrelle who served as the WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Trent Wilfinger who was the company's Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development.

