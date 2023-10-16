Logan Paul wants to be a champion in WWE. The social media superstar made his in-ring WWE debut back in April 2022, teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38. Since that initial tag match, Paul has thrown himself into the deep end, wrestling high-profile singles matches on WWE's biggest premium live events. He holds one-on-one W's over The Miz and Ricochet, competed in both the Men's Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches, and has headlined a premium live event with Roman Reigns. While he has accomplished all this in just over one year in the industry, Paul has yet to cement realize his biggest goal: hold WWE gold.

Shortly after re-signing with WWE this past April, Paul emphasized that the main reason he wants to continue wrestling is because he believes he can be champion. He came up short in his lone title opportunity so far against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, but his next shot at gold may be just a couple of weeks away.

Logan Paul's WWE TV Return Announced

(Photo: WWE)

The Maverick will be on WWE SmackDown.

As announced on The MMA Hour, WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul will come face-to-face this Friday, October 20th on the blue brand. This follows up on Paul's post-match interview comments this past weekend. After defeating Dillon Danis in a boxing bout, Paul called out Mysterio, noting that he's coming for his star-spangled prize.

Paul has not been seen on WWE TV since WWE SummerSlam. There, he defeated Ricochet in the Detroit-based premium live event's opening match.

"It's also a goal of mine to get WWE championships," Paul said in a recent interview. "I didn't just come to partake, I came to take over – and you don't do that if you're hopping in and out of the sport. We got to find time to box and time to wrestle and they've been very accommodating."

Following his victory over Danis, Paul has no immediate future plans in the boxing ring. This WWE return will likely set up a match against Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 4th.

WWE SmackDown airs this Friday, October 20th at 8 PM ET on FOX.