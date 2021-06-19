Logan Paul Thinks He Can Beat Mike Tyson in the Ring

✖

Fresh off the conclusion of his exhibition fight with boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul is eager to get back in the ring with another former professional. Having gone the distances with the former light middleweight champ, Paul has his sights potentially set on Mike Tyson and is stoking the flames by calling him out. “Someone mentioned Mike Tyson, like how funny is it? One great at a time," the influencer said on the Impaulsive podcast (H/T NY Post). "My lawyer mentioned it, and he’s like, ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off. You don’t stand a chance.'” Despite these strong words, Paul was not deterred.

“I’m like, ‘Bro, I just went through all of this. You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson,'" Paul add3ed. "Bro, he’s old, old." Paul is 26 at the time of this writing with Tyson now clocking in at over twice his age, 54. To his credit, Tyson previously said he wouldn't want to fight either of the Paul brothers (the younger Paul, Jake, is 3-0 in his own career) telling TMZ back in May when asked: “No, I love those guys." He reiterated the answer once again when asked if he'd take the fight if offered, simply saying "No."

Considering the payday that Paul and his opponent nabbed for their blockbuster boxing match earlier this month it's no wonder he's eager to attempt another high-profile event. It was previously that the the event made over $50 million in Pay-Per-View buys. It's worth noting that in a year with a lot of down ratings for many sporting events, the exhibition battle between Paul and Mayweather had hype from the moment the deal was confirmed.

Despite all eight rounds being completed in the fight between the two, many have gone to social media to ponder that the fix was in. As our own Aaron Perine previously wrote, some moments in the fight appeared to show Paul being knocked out by the former champion. The influencer turned boxer took to social media afterward to defend the fight's legitimacy, saying:

"I'm seeing the narrative going around that there's one part in the fight where Floyd punched me, I leaned on him a bit and it looks like I kind of went limp. People are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out, and caught me and kept me up to the keep the fight going to the eighth round.”

He added, “Shut the f— up. Like, just shut the f— up. Like, stop trying to discredit what happened last night. Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in. There's a couple of photos [where] I got f—ed up [by] a couple of shots. I didn't know my face could, like, make that shape. But never rocked, never blacked out, never obviously, got knocked out. He didn't hold me up. He tried to take me out and he couldn't, it was great."

Stay tuned for more details on Paul's next bout in the ring as we learn about it.

(Cover Photos by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images & Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)