Major Bendies Reveals Series 3 Lineup, Featuring Gangrel, Chelsea Green, and More

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast's popular Major Bendies line is back with a roster full of fan favorites in Series 3, and you can check out the brand-new wave right here! Major Bendies Series 3 features four new wrestlers and one with two unique versions, and all five are now available on MajorPodMerch.com. The new wave includes Colt Cabana, Chelsea Green, Effy, and Gangrel, though there are also two variants you can add to the collection. The standard version of Gangrel features a clean white shirt, while the Chase variant features a bloody shirt and blood splatter dripping from his mouth. Chelsea Green also comes with a pink attire variant, which can be picked up from WrestlingCollectorShop.com.

Each figure can be purchased individually for $34.99, and you can pick up the whole set for $115.00. Each figure also includes a trading card featuring them in their gear with original artwork. You can check out all of the new Series 3 additions starting on the next slide, and you can check out the official descriptions of all four below.

Gangrel – The former WWE Superstar helped kickstart the careers of Edge and Christian as part of The Brood. A Vampire with iconic entrance music and his signature goblet of blood that he would use to drink from and mist into the atmosphere, often times getting the blood onto his Victorian-style white shirt, creating a fearsome presence for his opponents. Gangrel has two versions of his Major Bendies to choose from. The standard version in that clean, white Victorian shirt, and the Chase variant, featuring blood splatter dripping from his mouth.

Effy – A modern star in the making. Effy brings a new, charismatic, flamboyant, and yet aggressive style to the wrestling world. Primarily seen in GCW, as well as holding his annual event, Effy's Big Gay Brunch. Effy's Major Bendie can be seen wearing his spiked, pink leather jacket, and fishnet stockings. This man is the definition of 'Toyetic.'

Chelsea Green – As seen on the historic and groundbreaking PPV All In (the precursor to AEW), Impact Wrestling, and WWE television. Chelsea (or also known as The Hot Mess) has carved out an incredible journey for herself in a relatively short period of time. Her future is as bright as ever! Chelsea is the first female wrestler showcased in the Major Bendies line, wearing yellow attire. She also is the only one in Series 3 to have an Exclusive variant in pink attire, available via WrestlingCollectorShop.com

Colt Cabana – Current AEW star but also one of the greatest and most successful stars to come from the independent circuit, making a name for himself before ever heading to a MAJOR promotion. Also spending time in ROH, WWE, and traveling all around the world, Colt joins Major Bendies. Colt's Bendie is based off of ring gear that he made himself! Often times having comic book style word bubbles, Boom Boom Colt Cabana was the perfect candidate to conclude Series 3.

"Series 3 may be my favorite series yet. It's very well rounded. Gangrel is a missing piece of the original Bend-Ems line from my childhood. Colt Cabana is one of my close personal friends and a fellow self made superstar. Effy is someone that I went to war with in GCW. Chelsea Green is one of fastest rising stars in pro wrestling and my hot wife!" – Matt Cardona

