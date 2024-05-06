WrestleMania: Three Potential Future Cities For WWE's Signature Show Revealed

WWE WrestleMania 41 is heading to Sin City. Shortly after WWE Backlash concluded, WWE announced that next year's Showcase of the Immortals will take place at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium. WWE previously ventured to the home of the Las Vegas Raiders for WWE SummerSlam 2021. Las Vegas landing WWE WrestleMania 41 was a bit of a comeback story, as the show had long been tied to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Minneapolis reportedly made a major push for WWE WrestleMania 41 and likely would have secured it had WWE not been sold to Endeavor last fall. WWE's new parent company pushed for Las Vegas given the city's close relationship with UFC as well as the overall prestige of the market.

While it took WWE longer than usual to announce the WWE WrestleMania 41 location, work on finding the show a home has been active for multiple years. WWE typically begins planning out WrestleMania locations up to three years in advance, as evident by the trifecta announcement of WWE WrestleMania 37, WWE WrestleMania 38, and WWE WrestleMania 39's locations back in 2021.

Three Potential Future WrestleMania Locations

(Photo: WWE)

Landing sites for WWE WrestleMania 42, WWE WrestleMania 43, and WWE WrestleMania 44 are already in the works.

According to PWInsider, WWE had been scouting New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Orlando for future editions of WrestleMania. As announced last weekend, Sin City won out on WWE WrestleMania 41. New Orleans and Orlando remain "front-runners" for the "next several years" of the Showcase of the Immortals. New Orleans recently hosted WWE WrestleMania 34 and WWE WrestleMania 30 while Orlando was home to WWE WrestleMania 33 and WWE WrestleMania 24.

The third option exists overseas. The report adds that WWE President Nick Khan is "extremely receptive" to London hosting WWE WrestleMania in the future. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has made his interest public as well. London controls its destiny in that situation, as a WrestleMania in the United Kingdom's capital will come down to if the city is "willing to pony up the money." Summer 2023 saw WWE head to London for WWE Money in the Bank and tease the idea in person, as John Cena made a surprise appearance to encourage the UK crowd to push for their city to host WrestleMania in the future.

WWE's primary objective when deciding future WrestleMania locations comes down to how much money WWE can acquire from the markets' "rights fees" as well as "governments bidding on the event."

WWE WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to go down on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th from Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium.