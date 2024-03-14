WWE's Bayley Spotted at Mercedes Mone's AEW Dynamite Debut

After months of speculation, Mercedes Mone finally made her next move clear, revealing that she had signed with All Elite Wrestling at tonight's special Big Business episode of AEW Dynamite. It had been reported ahead of the show that Bayley and Naomi were in Boston for the event to support Mone, and that proved to be true, as fans caught a photo of Bayley cheering Mone on during her Big Business debut. Bayley can be seen in one of the higher areas in the arena, and you can check it out in the post below.

Bayley, Naomi, and Mone have often supported each other's landmark moments, with Bayley attending Mone and Naomi's run at Fashion Week and Mone's debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Mone was also in attendance during Naomi's debut in Impact Wrestling, so you knew the three would reunite on such a big occasion for Mone.

Bayley has some big things happening in WWE as well, as she is in a battle for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Bayley is in one of the bigger stories heading into WrestleMania after Damage CTRL turned on the person who put together the group in the first place. Bayley recently revealed she knew what was happening and got some payback before telling Iyo Sky she would see her at WrestleMania for the Title, though before that she revealed how much Damage CTRL meant to her.

"I had something I've never had before going into WrestleMania," Bayley said. "They were there for the car rides. They were there for me when I was crying in the locker room because it wasn't working out like I hoped. Damage CTRL is family."

"When I think of WrestleMania I think about magic. I think about moments. To be the absolute best, I have to beat one of the best, and that brings me to Rhea Ripley," Bayley said. The video cut to Ripley watching backstage, but then the rest of Bayley's group started smiling and laughing again. Bayley then said, "Or I can go a different route. I can fight a different fight. Because sometimes it's not all about holding a Title. Sometimes it's more personal. Sometimes it comes down to what's in your heart, and proving people wrong. Providing doubters wrong that didn't think you could go all the way. Sometimes the people you thought were your support system, you thought were your friends, sometimes you have to prove them wrong."

"You guys done laughing?" Bayley then spoke to the group in Japanese, shocking all three of them. "Yeah, that's Japanese. I picked that up from all the times you guys talked about me behind my back. You guys think I don't see you all around me? You know how long I've been in the WWE? You guys talk about me constantly. All I wanted was for Damage CTRL to be the best. I wanted to go to the top of WrestleMania together, but you guys see nothing in me, do you? You, me, and Dakota started this, but when they came around, you turned your back on me. What happened?"

Then Sane, Sky, and Asuka attacked Bayley, but Bayley had a bat by the stairs. She then attacked all three of her former friends and cleared the ring before telling Sky, "And about that announcement, IYO I'll see you at WrestleMania."

