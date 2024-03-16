Mercedes Moné Received "Very Generous Offer" From WWE, Ultimately Went With Her Gut

On AEW Dynamite this week, business picked up in the women's division with the debut of Mercedes Moné.

Though Moné was never directly named to debut at the TD Garden in Boston, there were signs throughout the promotion of the event "AEW Big Business" on the promotional material as well as interviews conducted by AEW President Tony Khan. Back in December it was rumored that once Moné is cleared from her foot injury, she could be headed back to WWE. Those conversations ended but things ended amicably between WWE officials and Moné. She appeared on AEW programming last August when she visited London and was shown in the crowd at AEW All In.

"A few months ago, we get a call from her old home saying they want her back," Keven Undergaro, the advocate for Mercedes Mone, said in an interview with Heal Squad. "They put out a generous offer. A rival company that exists now also put out an offer. Mercedes is really smart. She went with her gut and she felt the other offer was right. I agreed with her. It had a lot more. Not money, necessarily, but opportunity, creative, and mental help," he said. "It's nice that, where Mercedes is now, she's not tolerated, she's truly celebrated. They see her for what she is, which is a star. This is a girl that, even just being on Mandalorian in her small role, they made nine action figures for her. They don't do that out of charity, they do that because they sell. It's nice that she's in a home now that gets it. It's just nice to finally feel like I was able to deliver this."

During her debut Dynamite, she discussed making the revolution "global" after helping spearhead the women's evolution in WWE. Following Willow Nightingale's match against Riho in the main event, TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue were on the attack. Moné rushed to the ring to help even the odds in Nightingale's favor. Though impossible to known for certain at this stage, Moné very well could challenge for a championship in AEW sooner than later. Moné recently spoke about her departure from WWE, noting that she forsees Sasha Banks making a return one day in the future because she has a lot of "unfinished business" there as well as other companies like NJPW.

H/T: Fightful