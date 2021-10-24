Bound for Glory 2021: Impact Wrestling Crowns New Knockouts Champion

A new Knockouts Champion has been crowned at the Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view! It’s been a tough time for the top of Impact’s Knockouts card as Deonna Purazzo has been dominating in her run as champion thus far. This all changed when Mickie James was unleashed on this universe and started to make a run for the top. This all culiminated with their match at Bound For Glory that saw Purazzo berate James throughout the match. But as fans quickly found out, James was nowhere near giving up and her fight eventually yielded some great results.

As commentary throughout the match had pointed out, James might have had some trouble keeping up with the faster Purazzo. But this ended up not being the case as James’ experience started to come into play even more and used a better ring awareness to get the upper hand on the defending champion. This ultimate led to an opening that James was able to take advantage off after kicking out of Purazzo’s “Queen’s Gambit,” and what led to James taking the victory and becoming the new Impact Knockouts Champion.

James was one of the many former WWE Superstars who had been let go from their contracts amidst the COVID pandemic, and have found success at different promotions. Earlier in the pay-per-view, former IIconic duo Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (who performed in the WWE under the names Peyton Royce and Billie Kay respectively) made their big debut as The IInspiration and won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships in their match against Decay. The full card and results for Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view breaks down as follows:

The Inspiration def. Decay (Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships)

Trey Miguel def. Steve Maclin and El Phantasmo (Impact X Division Championship)

Jordynne Grace def John Skyler, Crazzy Steve, Fallah Bahh, Chelsea Green, and Madison Rayne (Impact Digital Media Championship)

Violent By Design vs. Heath and Rhino

Moose wins Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Good Brothers def. FinJuice and Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo

Mickie James def. Deonna Purazzo (Impact Knockouts Championship)

Christian Cage (C) vs. Josh Alexander (Impact World Championship)

How do you feel about Mickie James becoming the new Impact Knockouts Champion? Who do you think would be a great contender to see next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and the Bound For Glory pay-per-view overall in the comments!