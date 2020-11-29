Boxing Fans Loving Mike Tyson's Hug to Roy Jones Jr After the Bell

✖

Boxing fans are loving Mike Tyson's hug to Roy Jones Jr. after the bell of their second round. Following his final bout in the ring 15 years ago, Mike Tyson has returned to the ring for a special match against Roy Jones Jr. (who is returning to the ring following a three year retirement period) to start off Mike Tyson's new Legends Only League at the Frontline Battle Event. While this event had some wild undercard fights such as YouTuber Jake Paul vs. former NBA star Nate Robinson, this was the main event fans were looking forward to.

What they didn't expect to see was the amount of sportsmaship shown by Tyson during the bout. Tyson's past has been one of aggressive moves in the ring, but it was clear from the outset that he was approaching this fight with Roy Jones Jr. with a different mindset. And this came through in the second round when Mike Tyson gave Jones Jr. a huge after a few choices blows.

Here's some of what fans are saying about Tyson's surprise hug:

What are the chance @MikeTyson is hypnotized? when the bell ring once: FIGHT. Ring again: HUG & SMILE — ⓣⓘⓜ ⓟⓔⓔⓣⓔ (@CoachTPeete) November 29, 2020

did mike tyson just hug him? bud went from ripping ears off to hugging — naf (@UseCodeJanuary) November 29, 2020

he fucking shook a mike tyson hit off. he crazy. they going hame really good fight. mike tyson explodes. new mike tyson. end of round the hug. could be staged — mookie (@pretzelsrocks) November 29, 2020

MIKE TYSON GIVING HUGS AFTER THE BELL — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) November 29, 2020

Here's the official description for Triller's pay-per-view event, "A three-hour live event airing globally on PPV and Triller, the Tyson vs. Jones fight is set for eight rounds and will be one of multiple exhilarating fights taking place during the broadcast. This program will also include significant undercard matches as well as iconic musical performances to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tyson, 54, kicked off his illustrious career at 20 years old when he became the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, a record he still holds to this day. Throughout his career, Tyson held the title of Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion from 1987 to 1990 and was also the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

Roy Jones Jr., 51, who started his storied professional boxing career in 1989 has won numerous championships in the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions. In 2003 Jones won the WBA heavyweight title, becoming the first former middleweight champion to win a Heavyweight title in 106 years and has simultaneously held a record seven belts including WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO, NABF, WBF, and IBA light heavyweight championships."