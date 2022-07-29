Naomi (Trinity Fatu) Reveals First Post WWE Appearance

Despite not officially being released by WWE, many fans have assumed that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) are both no longer with the company. While we wait for some sort of official confirmation from either side, we do now at least know when Naomi's first post-WWE appearance will take place, as today C2E2 revealed Fatu will join Varnado for a special signing, and fans can either get photo ops and autographs with Fatu individually or as part of a Tag Team photo op with Varnado as well. You can check out the full post from C2E2 below.

Fatu will be at Chicago's C2E2 on Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th, and while she's posted on social media a few times here and there since the walkout from WWE, this will be the first official public event she's done since the situation with WWE occurred.

Another guest has entered the C2E2 ring. Trinity Fatu “Naomi” joins Mercedes Varnado “Sasha Banks” in Chicago Aug 6 & 7. Get your tickets now to meet this girl power duo: https://t.co/WIq2fCOvXm pic.twitter.com/DiU8JlTKts — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 29, 2022

Recent reports have indicated that Fatu and Varnado are no longer part of WWE, but nothing has been officially confirmed by either side. That said, a new report revealed that WWE is possibly looking to reconcile with both stars now that Vince McMahon is no longer part of the creative process, as Triple H is now head of creative and Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs. It remains to be seen if that can actually happen, but WWE fans do have their fingers crossed.

After bookers reached out to Varnado's team, they reportedly came away with the impression that she wouldn't be taking any wrestling related bookings until 2023, though that was said to be wrestling themed events and didn't mention actual in-ring matches. Things have been a lot less clear regarding Fatu's status with the company, but hopefully now that she's taking some bookings things will become clearer.

Will you be heading to C2E2 this year? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!