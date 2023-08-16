New WWE Funko Pops: Vader, Skull King, Stone Cold on Zamboni, and More
New WWE Funko Pops also include Rick Rude, John Cena, and The Rock.
It's Funko Pop Wednesday, and that means a ton of new drops. This week WWE fans have plenty to be excited about with a big wave that includes gems like Vader, a Pop Ride of Steve Austin / Stone Cold on a Zamboni, a 2-pack of the USO Brothers, and more. You'll find a breakdown of the new WWE Pop figures and where to pre-order them below. Exclusives are highlighted.
- WWE Funko Pop Ride: Steve Austin On Ice Machine / Zamboni – See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE Funko Pop: Uso Brothers 2PK – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- WWE Funko Pop Deluxe: Triple H (Skull King) – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- WWE Funko Pop: Vader – See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE Funko Pop: Rick Rude – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
- WWE Funko Pop: John Cena (Never Give Up) – See at Hot Topic / See at Entertainment Earth
- WWE Funko Pop: The Rock – See at Hot Topic / Entertainment Earth
The Usos 2-pack comes at an interesting time to say the least. Jimmy Uso recently betrayed Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 declaring that he was leaving SmackDown and WWE.
Jimmy explained his reasoning to Jey, saying, I did what I did at SummerSlam Jey because I love you." The crowd booed him loudly. "Jimmy betrayed Jey because he's jealous. I did what I did at SummerSlam, do you want to really know? I was afraid to lose you. If you become the new Tribal Chief, what happens to the Usos? Not only that, but you would've inherited some kind of power that makes you like him. Corrupted. He's corrupt. He's been playing us Uce. I would never live with myself if I let you become a lying, egotistical, manipulative, a**hole like Roman Reigns."