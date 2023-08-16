New WWE Funko Pops: Vader, Skull King, Stone Cold on Zamboni, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's Funko Pop Wednesday, and that means a ton of new drops. This week WWE fans have plenty to be excited about with a big wave that includes gems like Vader, a Pop Ride of Steve Austin / Stone Cold on a Zamboni, a 2-pack of the USO Brothers, and more. You'll find a breakdown of the new WWE Pop figures and where to pre-order them below. Exclusives are highlighted.

The Usos 2-pack comes at an interesting time to say the least. Jimmy Uso recently betrayed Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 declaring that he was leaving SmackDown and WWE.

Jimmy explained his reasoning to Jey, saying, I did what I did at SummerSlam Jey because I love you." The crowd booed him loudly. "Jimmy betrayed Jey because he's jealous. I did what I did at SummerSlam, do you want to really know? I was afraid to lose you. If you become the new Tribal Chief, what happens to the Usos? Not only that, but you would've inherited some kind of power that makes you like him. Corrupted. He's corrupt. He's been playing us Uce. I would never live with myself if I let you become a lying, egotistical, manipulative, a**hole like Roman Reigns."